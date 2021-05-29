HUMANE SOCIETY OF THE PALOUSE

Because of COVID-19, the Humane Society of the Palouse will be scheduling adoption meetings with an appointment. Please call if you are interested in meeting a specific animal.

Dogs

Copper - M, 3, 75 pounds, hound mix

Misha, F, 3 German shepherd

Nectarine, F, cattle dog/pit mix

Cats

Four kittens, 2 mos.

Website: humanesocietyofthepalouse.org

WHITMAN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY

1340 SE Old Moscow Rd., (509) 332-3422

Shelter Hours: Open 1-5 p.m. every day except Monday and Wednesday.

Dogs

Willow, F, 2, Terrier/American Staffordshire mix

Junie B Jones, F, 1, German shepherd mix

Cats

Honeydew, F, 1, domestic shorthair mix

Syrup, F, 1, domestic shorthair mix

Tater Tot, M, 4 mo., domestic shorthair mix

Check the website for adoptable pets: whitmanpets.org

Tags

Recommended for you