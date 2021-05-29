HUMANE SOCIETY OF THE PALOUSE
Because of COVID-19, the Humane Society of the Palouse will be scheduling adoption meetings with an appointment. Please call if you are interested in meeting a specific animal.
Dogs
Copper - M, 3, 75 pounds, hound mix
Misha, F, 3 German shepherd
Nectarine, F, cattle dog/pit mix
Cats
Four kittens, 2 mos.
Website: humanesocietyofthepalouse.org
WHITMAN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY
1340 SE Old Moscow Rd., (509) 332-3422
Shelter Hours: Open 1-5 p.m. every day except Monday and Wednesday.
Dogs
Willow, F, 2, Terrier/American Staffordshire mix
Junie B Jones, F, 1, German shepherd mix
Cats
Honeydew, F, 1, domestic shorthair mix
Syrup, F, 1, domestic shorthair mix
Tater Tot, M, 4 mo., domestic shorthair mix
Check the website for adoptable pets: whitmanpets.org