HUMANE SOCIETY OF THE PALOUSE
Because of COVID-19, the Humane Society of the Palouse will be scheduling adoption meetings with an appointment. Please call if you are interested in meeting a specific animal and the society will schedule a meeting.
Dogs
Achilles — M, 3, golden retriever, pit bull mix, can be a little shy but very friendly once he is comfortable
Sadie — F, 4, coonhound mix, very friendly, loves people, not good with livestock and would do best in a quieter home
10 kittens; 3 male hamsters