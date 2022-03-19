WHITMAN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY

Shelter hours: 1-5 p.m. every day, appointments available from 5-6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays

Dogs

Cream, F, 2, terrier, American pit bull mix

Echo, F, 3 mo., retriever, labrador mix

Sersi, F, 3 mo., retriever, labrador mix

Spider Man, F, 3 mo., retriever, labrador mix

Golly, M, 4 mo., Great Pyrenees, border collie mix

Axel, M, 6, spaniel, English springer mix

Winchester M, 3, terrier, American pit bull mix

Two cats

Website: whitmanpets.org

HUMANE SOCIETY OF THE PALOUSE

The Humane Society of the Palouse is open by appointment only because of short staffing. Call (208) 883-1166 for an appointment.

Dogs

Beckett, M, 4, pit bull mix

Groot, M, 5, pit bull mix

Argos, M, 6, kelpie mix

Two rabbits

Website: humanesocietyofthepalouse.org

