WHITMAN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY
Shelter hours: 1-5 p.m. every day, appointments available from 5-6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays
Dogs
Cream, F, 2, terrier, American pit bull mix
Echo, F, 3 mo., retriever, labrador mix
Sersi, F, 3 mo., retriever, labrador mix
Spider Man, F, 3 mo., retriever, labrador mix
Golly, M, 4 mo., Great Pyrenees, border collie mix
Axel, M, 6, spaniel, English springer mix
Winchester M, 3, terrier, American pit bull mix
Two cats
Website: whitmanpets.org
HUMANE SOCIETY OF THE PALOUSE
The Humane Society of the Palouse is open by appointment only because of short staffing. Call (208) 883-1166 for an appointment.
Dogs
Beckett, M, 4, pit bull mix
Groot, M, 5, pit bull mix
Argos, M, 6, kelpie mix
Two rabbits
Website: humanesocietyofthepalouse.org