HUMANE SOCIETY OF THE PALOUSE
Because of COVID-19, the Humane Society of the Palouse will be scheduling adoption meetings with an appointment. Please call if you are interested in meeting a specific animal and the society will schedule a meeting.
Dogs
Todd — M, 3, pit bull mix, friendly, loves people, active, picky about other dogs
Rainier — M, 9 mos., pit bull mix, sweet and loves to play
Cats
Bart — M, 3, short hair, black, declawed on front, has lived with other cats, loves to snuggle
Lisa — F, 3, short hair, brown tabby, declawed on front, sweet, loves attention, has lived with other cats
Sal and Angus — 5-month-old brothers, short hair, brown tabbies, playful
Website: humanesocietyofthepalouse.org
WHITMAN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY
Shelter Hours: 1-5 p.m. every day, appointments available from 5-6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays
Website: whitmanpets.org