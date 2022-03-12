WHITMAN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY
Shelter Hours: 1-5 p.m. every day, appointments available from 5-6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays
Dogs
Cream, F, 2, terrier, American pit bull mix
Jenny, F, 8, terrier, American pit bull mix
Rumble, M, 2, German shepard mix
Teddy, M, 9 mo., retriever Labrador mix
5 cats
Website: whitmanpets.org
HUMANE SOCIETY OF THE PALOUSE
The Humane Society of the Palouse is open by appointment only due to short staffing. Call (208) 883-1166 for an appointment.
Dogs
Beckett,M, 4, pit bull mix
Groot, M, 5, pit bull mix
Argos, M, 6, kelpie mix
1 cat
2 rabbits
Website: humanesocietyofthepalouse.org