HUMANE SOCIETY OF THE PALOUSE

Because of COVID-19, the Humane Society of the Palouse Society will be scheduling adoption meetings with an appointment. Please call if you are interested in meeting a specific animal and the society will schedule a meeting.

Dogs

Penelope — F, 5-mo., cattle dog mix, about 50 pounds when full grown, active and friendly

Sadie — F, 3, old blue tick hound, has lived with other dogs and cats. Not okay with livestock and farm animals

Cats

Ramona — F, 6, short-haired black cat who loves to talk, seems to dislike other cats

16 kittens, 3 hamsters

Website: humanesocietyofthepalouse.org.

WHITMAN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY

Dogs

King Kandy — M, 3, neutered Siberian husky mix

Pippin — M, 2, neutered border collie/lab (must be only pet)

4 cats, 2 kittens, 9 spayed female rats

Website: whitmanpets.org

