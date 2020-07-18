HUMANE SOCIETY OF THE PALOUSE
Because of COVID-19, the Humane Society of the Palouse Society will be scheduling adoption meetings with an appointment. Please call if you are interested in meeting a specific animal and the society will schedule a meeting.
Dogs
Penelope — F, 5-mo., cattle dog mix, about 50 pounds when full grown, active and friendly
Sadie — F, 3, old blue tick hound, has lived with other dogs and cats. Not okay with livestock and farm animals
Cats
Ramona — F, 6, short-haired black cat who loves to talk, seems to dislike other cats
16 kittens, 3 hamsters
Website: humanesocietyofthepalouse.org.
WHITMAN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY
Dogs
King Kandy — M, 3, neutered Siberian husky mix
Pippin — M, 2, neutered border collie/lab (must be only pet)
4 cats, 2 kittens, 9 spayed female rats
Website: whitmanpets.org