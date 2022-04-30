WHITMAN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY

Shelter hours: Appointment only, call (509) 332-3422 to set up an appointment.

Dogs

Cream, F, 2, terrier, American pit bull mix

Addy, F, 6, Catahoula leopard

Trixie, F, 12, German shepard mix

6 cats

Website: whitmanpets.org

HUMANE SOCIETY OF THE PALOUSE

The Humane Society of the Palouse is open by appointment only because of short staffing. Call (208) 883-1166 for an appointment.

Dogs

Elvira, F, 2, black lab mix

Meringue, F, 8, pit bull mix

Beckett, M, 5 years old, pit bull mix

2 cats

Website: humanesocietyofthepalouse.org

