WHITMAN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY
Shelter hours: Appointment only, call (509) 332-3422 to set up an appointment.
Dogs
Cream, F, 2, terrier, American pit bull mix
Addy, F, 6, Catahoula leopard
Trixie, F, 12, German shepard mix
6 cats
Website: whitmanpets.org
HUMANE SOCIETY OF THE PALOUSE
The Humane Society of the Palouse is open by appointment only because of short staffing. Call (208) 883-1166 for an appointment.
Dogs
Elvira, F, 2, black lab mix
Meringue, F, 8, pit bull mix
Beckett, M, 5 years old, pit bull mix
2 cats
Website: humanesocietyofthepalouse.org