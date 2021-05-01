HUMANE SOCIETY OF THE PALOUSE
Because of COVID-19, the Humane Society of the Palouse will be scheduling adoption meetings with an appointment. Please call if you are interested in meeting a specific animal and the society will schedule a meeting.
Dogs
Copper, M, 3, 75 pounds, hound mix
Brenda, F, 1, brindle lab mix
Honey Bee, F, 1, husky/lab mix
Cats
Douglas, M, 3, long-haired and black
A bonded pair of male rats
Website: humanesocietyofthepalouse.org
WHITMAN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY
1340 SE Old Moscow Road, (509) 332-3422
Shelter Hours: Open 1-5 p.m. every day except Monday and Wednesday.
Dogs
Mash Potato, F, 1, female, pit bull mix
Junie B Jones, F, 1, German Shepherd
Hector, M, 1, white pit bull mix.
Two rats
Check the website for adoptable pets: whitmanpets.org