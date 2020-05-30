Because of COVID-19, the Humane Society of the Palouse and Whitman County Humane Society will be scheduling adoption meetings with an appointment. Please call if you are interested in meeting a specific animal and the society will schedule a meeting.
HUMANE SOCIETY OF THE PALOUSE
No available dogs at this time
Cats
Tippy Teapot— F, 11, long-haired orange tabby
Beethoven — M, 5, short-haired tabby
2 kittens, 1 hamster available for adoption
Website: www.humanesocietyofthepalouse.org.
WHITMAN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY
Dogs
Manny — M, 5, Shepherd mix
Pippin — M, 2, Border Collie/Lab
5 cats, 1 bird, 1 rabbit, 1 lizard
Website: whitmanpets.org/adopt