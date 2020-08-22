HUMANE SOCIETY OF THE PALOUSE
Because of COVID-19, the Humane Society of the Palouse will be scheduling adoption meetings with an appointment. Please call if you are interested in meeting a specific animal and the society will schedule a meeting.
Dogs
Achilles — M, 3, golden retriever, pit bull mix, can be a little shy but very friendly once he is comfortable
Cats
Bali and Tonga — F, 5-months, bonded young cats, short-haired torbies
10 kittens
3 male hamsters
Website: humanesocietyofthepalouse.org
WHITMAN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY
Dogs
Walter — M, 2, neutered pit bull (must be only pet)
Rocket — M, 9-month neutered coon hound/lab mix
2 cats, 12 kittens
Website: whtimanpets.org