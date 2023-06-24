Pet toxins ranked

Charlie Powell

 Picasa

Each year, the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty ranks the top 10 pet toxins based upon calls to their Animal Poison Control Center.

In 2022, the APCC fielded more than 335,000 calls about toxins to which pets were exposed.

In 10th place are recreational drugs. Yes, marijuana tops the list, but pets also get into other things left lying around by those who imbibe. It’s best to always keep them out of reach and difficult to access.

