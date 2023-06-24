Pet toxins ranked

Each year, the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty ranks the top 10 pet toxins based upon calls to their Animal Poison Control Center.
In 2022, the APCC fielded more than 335,000 calls about toxins to which pets were exposed.
In 10th place are recreational drugs. Yes, marijuana tops the list, but pets also get into other things left lying around by those who imbibe. It’s best to always keep them out of reach and difficult to access.
At No. 9 are insecticides. Now, the Palouse is blessed to not be too bothered by insects to the point where people must have regular broadcast applications. One exception may be the surrounding agricultural fields. Consider fields a professional workplace with the potential for related dangers. Unless you know the owner and have permission to let your pet romp in their fields, keep them out.
Next up are rodenticides. Again, most of our communities are not plagued with serious rodent problems. That said, some cabins, outbuildings and vacation homes do get their share of the pesky little critters looking for food or winter warmth. Rodenticides should be used with strict attention to the manufacturer’s label. When in doubt, use them very conservatively. Prevent pets from eating dead rodents.
Veterinary products come in at No. 7. Just like human prescriptions or over-the-counter (OTC) products, their use and storage require attention and care.
Household products come next as the sixth most common reason for APCC calls. Specifically, those convenient disinfecting wipes are becoming a bigger and bigger problem. Again, safe storage can keep them convenient and protect your pets from their toxic chemicals.
Plant calls are in the middle of the statistics. Most of our homes and many workplaces have decorative plants and many of those are very toxic to pets. Apply due caution.
Calls regarding chocolate ingestion come in at the rate of about one every six minutes and are the No. 4 toxin. Chocolate toxicity is a bit complicated by the fact that some people “treat” their dog to chocolate every day and don’t see a problem. Don’t live like those people, just ask your veterinarian.
No. 3 are human prescription medications. See more below.
Food-related toxicities are the second most common reason for pet poisoning calls. Now, that may sound counterintuitive until one reads labels. A pet that eats a pack of no-sugar human gum containing xylitol or pets that get into a bunch of grapes or raisins represent the two most common calls in this category. Grapes and raisins can affect different dogs differently but are considered toxic to all.
Finally, human OTCs are the No. 1 reason for calls to the APCC. And the drugs that precipitate the most calls are acetaminophen and ibuprofen. Common brand names include Tylenol and Motrin, for example.
You know, so much of this issue reflects on our carelessness in simply putting things out of reach and in secure containment. When I worked as a paraprofessional in human medicine, trust me, one of the worst things you can see is a family rushing through the ER door with a limp child and an empty medicine container. Sadly, the same level of emotion will strike many pet owners in similar situations, too.
Yep, I’ve found loose meds on the floor of my bathroom, too. Fortunately, I have not had a sick pet, child or grandchild as a result, but it makes me think. Accidentally dropping meds on the floor is pretty easy as we age, we may be taking more types of meds and our eyesight is not quite as sharp.
But we can do better.
Powell is the retired public information officer for Washington State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine. This column reflects his thoughts and no longer represents WSU. For questions or concerns about animals you’d like to read about, email charliepowell74@gmail.com.