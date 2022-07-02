Pets provide benefits to mental, physical health of children

My twin grandsons recently adopted brother kittens from an otherwise unexpected litter. Like the twins, the cats are hard to tell apart. They couldn’t be happier — all four of them. The now young cats have been neutered locally and are inside-only felines living the good life.
A recent article in PsychCentral cites eight reasons from seven sources as to why pets can be good for children. First off, pets can serve roles including, “cuddle buddy, playmate, friend and comforter.”
It is that way with my g-boys; their cats sleep with them nightly and come running when they enter the door after school. It then progresses to cuddling on the sofa, followed shortly by the evening feeding for Thunder and Crispy.
According to the study, the species of pet doesn’t matter much, so don’t sweat that for anything other than the expenses.
“Humans have two systems of regulation: co-regulation and self-regulation,” explains Kristen Antonio in the piece. Antonio is a licensed clinical counselor and school social worker from Massachusetts. She explains, therefore, infants stop crying when they are picked up and held because we are born needing co-regulation from others. Eventually, most children develop mechanisms of self-regulation too, and pets help with that.
Pets help with mental and emotional health. A 2015 study published by the CDC, showed that growing up with a childhood dog correlated with lower rates of anxiety in children. Another 2013 study showed dogs reduced the frequency of military veterans with PTSD feeling lonely, worried or irritable. The primary reason is play with pets reduces tension.
Pets can teach social skills. “Pets need care and connection, which activates (a child’s) ability to act in empathetic, compassionate ways and form strong bonds,” according to another expert cited.
Pets can influence behavior, too. “Pets have many needs and their own distinct personalities,” explains Jackie Tassiello in the same piece. “They get scared, make mistakes, and some may have particular strengths and weaknesses.” As a result, children learn that they cannot control others.
“Children not only learn to be kind, but they may also take in lessons around tolerating differences, embracing imperfection, forgiveness and taking on multiple perspectives.”
Pets can improve communication skills. “Pets help children think and problem solve by interacting, playing and (caregiving),” explains Mayra Mendez, a licensed psychotherapist and program coordinator at Providence Saint John’s Child and Family Development Center in Santa Monica, Calif.
Pets teach life skills. Pets have needs for eating, drinking and elimination. That comes on a timed schedule that a child will learn ifassisted.
Pets can teach about loss and grief. This column has covered both many times. Our g-sons had to cope with the loss of their first pets, guinea pigs. Because their mom had prepared them for an end someday, it went much more easily thanI expected.
Pets can encourage activities and help prevent allergies. Even a toddler will crawl after a pet and soon it becomes a game. Also, studies have shown conclusively that children raised with animals, pets or on farms, suffer fewer allergies.
With most children in most families, a pet can be a positive addition from which all will learn.
Of course, the opposite is true in dysfunctional families. Animals can and are often tortured and killed or weaponized by abusers.
Fortunately, safe shelters for those escaping domestic violence are more frequently accepting the animals, too. This takes away the abuser’s most recent victim/weapon.
The problem is we need more domestic violence shelters to accept a family’s animals within reason or else people may not leave a house of horrors.
Powell is the public information officer for the Washington State University College of Veterinary Medicine, which provides this column as a community service. For questions or concerns about animals you’d like to read about, email cpowell@vetmed.wsu.edu.