​​​​​LATAH COUNTY

Marriages

Tuesday

Ryan Thompson, 25, and Aisha Fuller, 21, both of Harvard

Thursday

Robert Davis, 54, and Bethany Casey, 50, both of Princeton

Divorces

Thursday

Charles Molnar Jr. and Mary Molnar

Anthony Watson and Paola Watson

Ivan Trautman and Jordann Trautman

Kathleen LaFortune and Gregory Scorsone

Sentencings

May 12

David Bryan, 36, of Moscow, was convicted of domestic assault and sentenced to a rider program and fined $275.50.

May 13

Anthony Hatchell, 26, of Moscow, was convicted of rape and sentenced to five years probation, fined $545.50 and restitution is to be determined.

Adam West, 34, of Troy, was convicted of reckless driving and fined $357.50 and his driver’s license was suspended 30 days.

PULLMAN POLICE

Thursday

8:31 a.m. — A court order violation was reported on Terre View Drive.

9:18 a.m. — Police responded to a squirrel trapped in a bathroom on State Street.

11:33 a.m. — A possible domestic dispute was reported on True Street.

8:25 p.m. — Police and EMS responded to a possible attempt of self-harm on Northwood Drive.

9:45 p.m. — A possible domestic dispute was reported on Elm Street.

10:57 p.m. — EMS responded to a report of breathing problems on California Street.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Thursday

5:26 p.m. — A possible theft was reported on Third Street in Oakesdale.

11:15 p.m. — A 37-year-old man was cited and released for suspicion of driving with a suspended license on State Route 195 in Colfax.

MOSCOW POLICE

Thursday

3 a.m. — A tree limb was reportedly blocking the road on the 600 block of North Eisenhower Street.

7:22 a.m. — A male on roller blades was reportedly asking for money for a bus ticket at the Intermodal Transit Center.

12:08 p.m. — A female on the 800 block of North Garfield Street reported having concerns about a website posting illegal things about her.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Thursday

4:06 a.m. — A vehicle slideoff was reported on the 1000 block of Heimgartner Road near Juliaetta.

4:11 p.m. — Harassing calls were reported on the 400 block of Polly Street in Troy.

4:21 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 1000 block of Hill Road near Troy.

8:21 p.m. — Petit theft was reported at Fuzzy’s Tavern in Deary.

Tags

Recommended for you