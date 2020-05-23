LATAH COUNTY
Marriages
Tuesday
Ryan Thompson, 25, and Aisha Fuller, 21, both of Harvard
Thursday
Robert Davis, 54, and Bethany Casey, 50, both of Princeton
Divorces
Thursday
Charles Molnar Jr. and Mary Molnar
Anthony Watson and Paola Watson
Ivan Trautman and Jordann Trautman
Kathleen LaFortune and Gregory Scorsone
Sentencings
May 12
David Bryan, 36, of Moscow, was convicted of domestic assault and sentenced to a rider program and fined $275.50.
May 13
Anthony Hatchell, 26, of Moscow, was convicted of rape and sentenced to five years probation, fined $545.50 and restitution is to be determined.
Adam West, 34, of Troy, was convicted of reckless driving and fined $357.50 and his driver’s license was suspended 30 days.
PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
8:31 a.m. — A court order violation was reported on Terre View Drive.
9:18 a.m. — Police responded to a squirrel trapped in a bathroom on State Street.
11:33 a.m. — A possible domestic dispute was reported on True Street.
8:25 p.m. — Police and EMS responded to a possible attempt of self-harm on Northwood Drive.
9:45 p.m. — A possible domestic dispute was reported on Elm Street.
10:57 p.m. — EMS responded to a report of breathing problems on California Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
5:26 p.m. — A possible theft was reported on Third Street in Oakesdale.
11:15 p.m. — A 37-year-old man was cited and released for suspicion of driving with a suspended license on State Route 195 in Colfax.
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
3 a.m. — A tree limb was reportedly blocking the road on the 600 block of North Eisenhower Street.
7:22 a.m. — A male on roller blades was reportedly asking for money for a bus ticket at the Intermodal Transit Center.
12:08 p.m. — A female on the 800 block of North Garfield Street reported having concerns about a website posting illegal things about her.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
4:06 a.m. — A vehicle slideoff was reported on the 1000 block of Heimgartner Road near Juliaetta.
4:11 p.m. — Harassing calls were reported on the 400 block of Polly Street in Troy.
4:21 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 1000 block of Hill Road near Troy.
8:21 p.m. — Petit theft was reported at Fuzzy’s Tavern in Deary.