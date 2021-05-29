LATAH COUNTY
Marriages
May 21
Lucas Casterton, 26, of Queen Creek, Ariz., and Darryl Kerby, 27, of Lenore, Idaho
Monday
Craig Mariner and Jessica O’Malley, both 30 and of Moscow
Bennett Schlect, 20, and Grace Belschner, 21, both of Moscow
Chase Schug, 25, and Vanessa Chase, 22, both of Moscow
Tuesday
Gerald Berlik, 61, and Tamara Neely, 50, both of Lewiston
Levi Collins, 20, and Amy Richardson, 21, both of Long Beach, Wash.
Wednesday
Denirob Arnett, 22, and Marissa McCauley, 19, both of Moscow
Logan Bogar and Cassandra Funke, both 30 and of Deary
Christopher Ellis, 28, and Brittany Smith, 27, both of Moscow
Thursday
Tyler Barron and Tasha Fleming, both 19 and of Lenore
Divorces
Wednesday
Bradley and Lucy Loewen
Elizabeth and Graham Stevens
Sentencings
Monday
Nathaniel Overlin, 25, of Bremerton, Wash., was convicted of driving without privileges and ordered to pay $272.50 in fines, fees and costs.
Wednesday
Joseph Gaede, 37, of Renton, Wash., was convicted of driving without privileges and ordered to pay $372.50 in fines, fees and costs.
Thursday
Tereasa Hemphill, 41, of Palouse, was convicted of inattentive driving and ordered to pay $157.50 in fines, fees and costs.
Joey Stipe, 21, of Moscow, was convicted of malicious injury to property and sentenced to six months of probation and ordered to pay $100 in restitution.
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
1:06 a.m. — A loud party was reported on the 200 block of Baker Street.
4:20 a.m. — A trespassing complaint was made at Gritman Medical Center.
12:46 p.m. — A 34-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of disturbing the peace on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
2:15 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 1700 block of West Pullman Road.
3:13 p.m. — A girl was cited for suspicion of following too closely after allegedly rear-ending another vehicle on the 400 block of East Fifth Street. There were no injuries.
6:48 p.m. — A male at Fairfield Inn and Suites reported he believed someone stole his phone.
11:51 p.m. — A 20-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of a fake identification at Mingles Bar and Grill.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
12:55 a.m. — Disturbing the peace was reported on the 2900 block of U.S. Highway 95 near Moscow.
5:33 a.m. — A 73-year-old man died on the 3500 block of State Highway 6 in Princeton.
8:13 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on Cedar Ridge Road near Kendrick.
11:05 a.m. — A 99-year-old woman died on the 300 block of Pine Street in Potlatch.
4:45 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on State Highway 3 and Main Street in Kendrick.
PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
7 a.m. — A disorderly subject was reported at Pullman Regional Hospital.
10:23 a.m. — A traffic accident was reported on the 700 block of South Grand Avenue. A vehicle was reportedly driving erratically in reverse.
11:01 a.m. — A disorderly man was reported on Nye Street.
3:58 p.m. — A patient was taken to the hospital following a vehicle-versus-bicycle collision.
11:01 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on Robert Street.
Friday
1:40 a.m. — An assault was reported at Safeway.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
12:14 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on 1st Street in Albion.
10:21 a.m. — A noninjury one-vehicle accident was reported on Sand Road in Pullman.
10:23 p.m. — A 62-year-old woman was arrested on South Grand Avenue in Pullman for suspicion of reckless driving, failure to obey a police officer and obstructing a public servant.
11:46 p.m. — An 18-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Morton Street in Colfax.