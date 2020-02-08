WHITMAN COUNTY
Marriages
Wednesday
Molly Dru Clayton, 25, and Jared Steele Campbell, 24, both of Pullman.
Sentencings
Jan. 31
Nathan McElroy, 25, was convicted of fourth-degree assault and sentenced to 364 days in jail with 244 days suspended.
Ellen Johnston, 75, was convicted of first-degree negligent driving and sentenced to 90 days in jail with 89 days suspended. Johnston was ordered to pay $843.
LATAH COUNTY
Marriages
Jan. 27
Keith Bonnie, 41, and Kara Bonnie, 37, both of Moscow
Tyler Kneale, 20, and Hannah Salisbury, 21, both of Moscow
Jan. 29
Nicole Briggs, 44, and Kevin Keller, 42, both of Moscow
Jan. 30
Ryan Town, 37, and Christina Mangiapani, 33, both of Moscow
Christina Bird, 33, and Perez Rozenblad, 37, both of Moscow
Monday
Michael Guglielmo Jr., 33, and Tessa Powell, 32, both of Farmington, Wash.
Thursday
Jay Hill, 56, of St. Maries, and Kimberly Harvey, 52, of Potlatch
Divorces
Jan. 27
Austen Campbell and Kaitlyn Ketelsen
Jan. 28
Derek Wakefield and Robyn Wakefield
Brian Smentkowski and Nicole Smentkowski
Arnold Milligrock and Echo Nelson
Jan. 29
Bradley Palmer and Kay Palmer
Wednesday
John Neely and Kaci Neely
Sentencings
Jan. 29
Cynthia Brinkman, 45, of Moscow, was convicted of felony DUI. She was sentenced to five years probation; five years in prison, including two years fixed; fined $290; and her driver’s license was suspended three years.
Mark Jensen, 45, of Troy, was convicted of hunting without a valid tag. He was sentenced to five days in jail, fined $365, was ordered to pay $400 in reimbursement to Idaho Fish and Game and his hunting license was suspended two years.
Monday
Anthony Austin, 29, of Moscow, was convicted of possession of heroin. He was sentenced to four years probation; five years in prison, including two years fixed; fined $285.50; was ordered to pay $194 in restitution; and will serve 100 hours of community service.
Tuesday
Robert Brown Jr., 49, of Moscow, was convicted of felony domestic battery and two counts of felony eluding. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison, including two years fixed; fined $766.50; and was ordered to pay $5,000 in restitution.
Timothy Martinez, 36, of Newman Lake, Wash., was convicted of violation of a no-contact order. He was sentenced to 20 days in jail and fined $187.50.
Wednesday
John Farrow, 24, of Moscow, was convicted of DUI. He was fined $702.50 and his driver’s license was suspended 90 days.
Ernest Montgomery, 68, of Potlatch, was convicted of DUI. He was sentenced to one year probation, fined $502.50 and his driver’s license was suspended 90 days.
Crystal Schrecengost, 39, of Lewiston, was convicted of possession of methamphetamine. The court retained jurisdiction and sent her on a rider program, she was fined $285.50 and was ordered to pay $100 in restitution. If unsuccessful on the rider program, she faces five years in prison, including two years fixed.
PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
11:15 a.m. — Graffiti was reported on the side of a building on the 200 block of East Main Street.
12:56 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on the 1500 block of Northeast Brandi Way.
1:51 p.m. — A suspicious circumstance was reported near the intersection of Southwest Center Street and Sagebrush Lane.
4:36 p.m. — An officer responded to a medical call on the 800 block of Northeast Monroe Street.
4:41 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 2000 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
4:53 p.m. — A runaway juvenile was reported on Northwest Larry Street. The juvenile was located and returned home.
6:15 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported when a vehicle struck a pedestrian on the 300 block of Southeast Crestview Street.
7:48 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 100 block of Northwest Larry Street.
8:48 p.m. — An officer responded to an assault that was reported on the 1100 block of Southeast Bishop Boulevard.
9:37 p.m. — An officer responded to reports that people were fighting on the 2000 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
Friday
12:37 a.m. — Emergency personnel responded to reports of an intoxicated person near the corner of Northeast Campus and Ruby streets.
12:44 a.m. — An officer responded to a trespassing complaint on the 600 block of Northeast Colorado Street.
2:39 a.m. — A suspicious circumstance was reported on the 300 block of Southeast Hill Street.
WSU POLICE
Thursday
7:58 a.m. — Vagrancy was reported on the 1400 block of Northeast Terrel Mall.
8 a.m. — An officer responded to a medical call on the 300 block of Northeast Troy Mall.
11:58 a.m. — Harassment was reported on the 600 block of Northeast Library Mall.
10:01 p.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on the 1300 block of East College Mall.
11:25 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 300 block of Northeast Library Mall.
Friday
1:33 a.m. — An officer responded to reports of an alcohol offense on the 1500 block of Northeast Cougar Way and contacted one person for alleged minor in possession of alcohol, obstructing a police officer and resisting arrest. Charges were forwarded to the county prosecutor’s office.
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
12:24 p.m. — Four articles of clothing were reportedly stolen from Pro Image Sports at Palouse Mall. Police have a male and female suspect on camera.
2:31 p.m. — A garage door was reportedly damaged from a vehicle on the 400 block of Moser Street.
2:58 p.m. — A woman on the 600 block of South Harrison Street was reportedly scammed of $2,200 over the phone.
8:16 p.m. — A large tree limb reportedly fell and blocked a sidewalk on the 800 block of South Jefferson Street.
8:31 p.m. — A tree reportedly fell and blocked a lane on Cleveland Street near East F Street.
11:12 p.m. — Two women — 18 and 19 — were cited for suspicion of possession of marijuana and warned for suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia on West Sixth Street and Perimeter Drive.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
5:11 p.m. — An unwanted subject was reported on the 3100 block of Tomer Road near Moscow.
7:24 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported at milepost 347.5 on U.S. Highway 95 near Moscow.
Five vehicle slideoffs were reported.