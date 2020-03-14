Neill Public Library is a thriving gathering space for community members to explore, discover and connect in meaningful ways. Pull out your calendars folks, there’s a lot for you to do at the library in March.
For starters, you can use your voice to shape library service. Provide your feedback through a brief survey to help us assess your expectations of library service. Staff seeks input on facilities, materials, programs, technology and operating hours. Everyone is encouraged to participate in the survey, whether you use the library a lot, a little or not at all. The online survey is available on the library’s website and Facebook, and paper copies are available at the library. Neill Public Library thanks Washington State University for providing the resources to conduct this survey.
To take the survey, type this url into your browser: bit.ly/2IcdMMH. The survey closes March 23. Complete the survey and enter to win one of four $25 VISA gift cards, courtesy of Friends of Neill Public Library.
The library is getting a new roof. The existing roof was installed in 1992 and has reached the end of its useful life. The library experienced water leaks the past few years despite valiant efforts from the city’s maintenance team. The new roof will restore structural stability and keep water outside, where it belongs.
Construction began earlier this week and should conclude March 23. We’re short a few parking stalls temporarily, but the good news is that the library is open as usual with regular business hours.
Family literacy nights continue in March. Join us each Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. for a storytime the whole family can enjoy. We’ll read great books and sign songs. Thanks to Friends of NPL, children can enjoy free, nutritious snacks afterward.
Learn about Whitman Superior Court and related public policy issues at noon on Tuesday. Bring your lunch to the library to hear Whitman Superior Court Judge Gary Libey provide an overview of the court system and discuss related public policy issues. This program is made possible through a library partnership with the Pullman League of Women Voters.
Attend computer classes to hone your Microsoft Excel skills. Classes are designed for those with a basic knowledge of computing skills and can access digital files and folders and use a mouse. Excel Basics will be taught Thursday, followed by Excel Intermediate on March 26. Classes run from 4-6 p.m., using library provided laptops.
The deadline to file taxes is right around the corner. Drop by and get help, thanks to WSU’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Club. These IRS-certified accounting students offer free tax-preparation assistance from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturdays through April 4.
There’s something for everyone in March at your library and we hope to see you soon.
Joanna Bailey is director of Neill Public Library in Pullman.