Pullman product named ‘Best of’ in Missoula

When Melanie McGrath graduated from Pullman High School in 1997, she knew she wanted to be an athletic trainer.
McGrath, who lives in Missoula with her family, is the daughter of Richard and Diane Zollars of Pullman. Richard Zollars is a retired professor from Washington State University. McGrath said both her parents worked in education, just at different levels and they would have a large influence on her life and her teaching.
McGrath completed her undergraduate degree in athletic training and exercise science in 2001 at Linfield College, now Linfield University, in Oregon.
She is a now professor at the University of Montana teaching exercise science, athletic training and kinesiology to undergraduate students and doing some athletic training in Montana high schools when needed.
Earlier this month, McGrath said she was surprised to be named the “Best University of Montana Professor” by the Missoulian newspaper. The award is one of many in the newspaper’s “Best of” insert. Winners were named following a nomination process and then public vote.
“It’s a nice way to get some recognition for the department and what we teach,” McGrath said.
Becoming a professor was not something McGrath had originally thought she would want to do, but came as a natural progression of her interest in athletic training. She worked professionally for a few years, spending one year at Beaverton High School in Oregon, doing athletic training, before continuing her education.
McGrath has both masters and docorate degrees in sports and exercise science from the University of North Carolina and has worked in higher education since 2009. She met her husband, Scott McGrath, during their undergraduate studies at Linfield. They had two sons while she was the director of athletic training at the University of Nebraska, Omaha.
In 2016, McGrath said they wanted to move closer to the Pacific Northwest and they would move once again. This time to Missoula, about halfway between her family in Pullman and her husband’s family in Montana.
“The fun thing about my position is I’m teaching at the undergraduate level,” McGrath said. “And I get to show them all the different paths their degrees can take them.”