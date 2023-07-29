Pullman product named ‘Best of’ in Missoula

Melanie McGrath

When Melanie McGrath graduated from Pullman High School in 1997, she knew she wanted to be an athletic trainer.

McGrath, who lives in Missoula with her family, is the daughter of Richard and Diane Zollars of Pullman. Richard Zollars is a retired professor from Washington State University. McGrath said both her parents worked in education, just at different levels and they would have a large influence on her life and her teaching.

McGrath completed her undergraduate degree in athletic training and exercise science in 2001 at Linfield College, now Linfield University, in Oregon.

