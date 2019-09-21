The Pullman Regional Hospital Foundation recently awarded $11,000 in scholarships to four PRH employees and one Washington State University student hoping to continue their education in healthcare this fall semester.
Bonnie Brown received a $1,000 scholarship to pursue a Bachelor of Science Nursing degree.
Elizabeth Boyd and Jessica Roe both received the Pullman Regional Hospital Staff Education Scholarship, a $2,500 scholarship meant to improve their skills and advance their education and healthcare career.
Carrie Coen, director of Summit Therapy and Health Services, also received a Staff Education Scholarship, which she plans to utilize in training 15 of her staff members in a Falls Prevention Program.
WSU College of Pharmacy student Megan Rice received the Bill Gaskins Pharmacy Scholarship. The $2,500 scholarship is awarded to eligible applicants seeking to practice pharmacy in a rural environment or provide services to underserved populations.
The Pullman Regional Hospital Foundation awards scholarships twice a year. Applicants are eligible to receive one Staff Education scholarship a lifetime, but may additionally apply for and receive a BSN Scholarship through the BSN Scholarship program. Applications for 2020 spring scholarships will be available through Pullman Regional Hospital Foundation in October.