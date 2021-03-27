Pullman’s Judy Taylor to celebrate 100 years

Judy Taylor of Pullman will celebrate her 100th birthday Thursday.
Taylor enjoys bridge, reading and “Jeopardy!” and rooting for the Mariners, Seahawks, Huskies and Cougars. She loves to spend time with her children, their partners, their families, and the Taylor families.
She was born Alice Virginia Franklin on April 1, 1921, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. She grew up in Council Bluffs and married Dean Hutchison in 1944. They served their country as a dedicated career military family; raising four children, traveling the country and the world.
They retired in 1969 and established a home in Coeur d’Alene. They enjoyed snow-birding to Arizona, square dancing and motorcycle trips. Hutchison died in 1985 and Judy married Frank Taylor in 1989 and they made their home in Edmunds, Wash., and Sun City, Ariz., during the winters. They enjoyed traveling, playing golf and collecting art. Frank Taylor died in 2014.
Judy has eight grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.