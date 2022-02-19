Ruby Papendick, of Pullman, will celebrate her 80th birthday on Sunday. She was born Feb. 20, 1932, in South Dakota. There will be a birthday celebration at her home from 1-4 p.m. Sunday. The children of Ruby and her husband, Robert, children ask those to stop by and wish her a happy birthday and no gifts.
Birthday announcement
Pullman’s Ruby Papendick to celebrate 80th birthday Sunday
