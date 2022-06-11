Pumpkin pep talk: motivation and somenot-so subtle threats

Artemis, my pouting diva tomato, has finally stopped sulking about being uprooted to a raised bed in our backyard. She was one of a half-dozen tomato plants I’d coddled indoors for six weeks, with daily trips to and from the patio for sunlight. Her five stoic bedmates adapted well when I transplanted them to the garden in mid-May, but Artemis threw the tomato version of a hissy fit. On her first day of roughing it in a wilderness of premium soil and homemade compost, a breeze ruffled her leaves and a few raindrops landed on her stem. Artemis fainted and remained wilted for the next three days. Now, two weeks later, her leaves are dark green and perky, and she has produced three marble-size cherrytomatoes. Her yellow flower buds promise more to come, and she wants me to add “tomato queen” to her plant label.
Last weekend I filled 36 peat pots with seedling-mix soil and planted four seeds each of nine pumpkin varieties — the first step toward another record-breaking season in the jack-o’-lantern patch. I’m determined to prove that last year’s crop of 87 pounds of pumpkins was not a consolation prize from the Garden Goddess, to make up for my previous 10 years of humiliation. During that bleak decade, I grew a total of four pounds of pumpkins. Now I need at least a short string of winning seasons before I can reclaim my self-respect.
While I planted the seeds, I gave thepumpkins-to-be a motivational speech, during which I tried to blend encouragement withnot-so-subtle threats. Straightaway, I told them, while you’re still in your peat pots, you’ll compete in an intramural contest within your individual groups. Keep your heads up until you can break through the dirt and see the sun. Drink your water and flex those roots. Only 18 of you, the stronger pair of each group’s four seedlings, will make the cut and move on to the pumpkin bed. Expect the competition to be ruthless out there, because I’ll probably have to cut the roster again. If I decide to keep only 12 of you, I’ll have to send the other six to the compost bin. Trust me, that demotion is way worse than being busted down to the minor leagues, so don’t make it easy for me.
By now, those of you with something more than gloopy pumpkin guts inside your shells have figured out that you’re not really a team. You’re all free agents, every pumpkin for itself. I’ll make sure each of you gets the same dose of organic fertilizer and equal access to the soaker hoses — and then we’ll find out who has the vines to play in the big patch. There’s no room for wusses here. Some of you are rookies, and I’ve brought back a few veterans for another season — maybe not my best move. I chose all of you because you have potential, plus really cool names. So listen up: Everybody has to play by the same rules. No spells or hexes aimed at the other pumpkins. I’m lookin’ at you, Bellatrix. Make sure you get enough sleep after sundown. Mainly you, Mrs. Wrinkles. No offense intended, pretty much. Don’t assume other pumpkins are too dainty to make the final cut just because their uniforms say Porcelain Princess, Cinderella or Blue Doll. I’ve seen those squashes in the field, and they’ve got game.
Now it’s time to meet the big guy: EZ-Grow Monster Pumpkin. His agent says he’s a low-maintenance dude who can max out at 100 pounds, so let’s hope he lives up to his name. If EZ can break the scale for us, he’ll turn us into an actual, record-breaking team. A one-for-all team, where everybody’s a winner. Especially me. So settle down in your peat pots, start thinking about Halloween, and make me proud.
Craft Rozen realizes she has a wee tendency to portray her vegetables as sentient beings. Email her at scraftroze@aol.com.