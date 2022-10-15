Pumpkin reprieve: one more week until the big weigh-in

I’d been spending too much time lately overthinking my options in the pumpkin patch. When should I harvest them? What if they freeze while they’re still on the vine? How will I be able to trace each pumpkin back to its root so I can identify it? I needed to calm down. One of my favorite paths toward a less jangled mind is to take a slow walk to a vague destination. So on a crisp October day this week, I chose a street that led away from my neighborhood and eventually narrowed to a one-way lane, bordered by vintage houses and backyard gardens. Overhead, a hawk glided in slow circles through a blue and white sky. Canopies of maple trees, still leafed-out and green before the first frost, completed the living landscape painting. I was the only person on the lane that morning, and I let my imagination soar up to meet the hawk – until I noticed autumn crocuses growing around the base of a mountain ash tree and in patches of grass all the way down the lane. The crocuses’ lavender flowers looked cheery, but crocus plants are toxic to animals, and I started worrying about the neighborhood dogs.
Farther along, I peered through a row of bushy shrubs for a clearer look at a vegetable garden, where two rows of acorn squash and their well-behaved vines grew in a square patch of soil. Seeing those squash snapped me back to the harvest dilemma I faced in my pumpkin garden. I turned back to the main street for the walk home, thinking all the way. I paused when I reached our side yard, feeling a rush of awe at the glory of our maple tree, with its leaves glowing red and gold, backlit by the sun. The tree has always been splendid, but it has truly thrived since its companion oak tree had to be felled earlier this year. Since then, some of the maple’s branches have grown long enough to arch gracefully over the pumpkin bed.
Through the summer, I developed a fierce protectiveness for those pumpkins, beyond depending on them collectively to break last year’s 87-pound weight record.