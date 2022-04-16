Gretchen Isakson moved to Moscow from Richland, Wash., 13 years ago to be closer to her grandchildren and has spent many more years perfecting her cookie recipes.
Isakson said her mother wasn’t a big baker so she took it up as a child. When she got married and had two children, she just kept baking.
Gingersnaps were her son’s favorite cookie, so Isakson made batch after batch to find the perfect recipe. She says she must have made a million cookies before she found it. Isakson had been known as the “queen of gingersnaps” before her move to Moscow, and the gingersnap remains her most requested cookie. The next most popular is oatmeal butterscotch.
“I have always felt that I want to make memories for my grandchildren, and I think making cookies will do that,” said Isakson, who has never charged anyone a nickel for the cookies. “But it’s kind of selfish too, because in 35 years when I’m in the rest home, I want to say ‘I baked cookies for the ball team when I was younger.’”
Isakson now makes dozens of cookies for each of three grandchildren in Moscow to take to their athletic events and has been known to mail her California grandchildren their favorite cookies as well. She said her cookies can be celebration cookies if they win and consolation cookies if they don’t. The teams — from football to baseball to basketball to gymnastics — will get cookies at home games and away games as well, to be eaten on the bus ride back.
When her grandson, Moscow High senior Cody Isakson, signed to play football for the University of Montana Western, she wrapped up her cookies and got them ready for the lunchtime celebration.
Isaskson’s cookies have also been big hits at area nonprofit fundraisers, and have been known to appear at her church for funerals and celebrations. They were also popular at the University of Idaho where her son, Pete Isakson, worked as the interim athletic director before his sudden death in January 2020.
While cookies are her specialty, Isakson is branching out into Rice Krispie treats for her granddaughter, Kendall Isakson, who has a gymnastics team member who’s allergic to gluten.
Kali Nelson can be reached at knelson@dnews.com