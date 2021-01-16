Raise your doggy-door game — for a price

Let the dog or cat in or out?
Most pet owners spend a portion of their day letting pets in or out of the house for purposes of doing their bowel and bladder business. You know the drill. And it’s the same for all of us whether we have a fenced yard or live in an apartment and have to accompany them outside.
A couple weeks ago, this column covered using dog and cat doors. Presented were suggested installation and safety tips to prevent intrusion by skinny thieves.
Wiser minds than the writer’s were at work at the same time and have introduced this week the MyQ Pet Portal at the Consumer Electronic Show, or CES. CES is one of the most anticipated events of the year for electronic innovation and gadgets.
Imagine a truly automatic garage door. You drive up, it only opens for you and you drive in. They’re out there in more affluent confines nationwide. The rest of us use a button or our backs.
Now combine that with the next step in pet door operations and you get the MyQ Pet Portal by Chamberlain. Chamberlain is one of the nation’s leading garage door opener brands and many of its products are embedded with smart technology that can be independently controlled via Wi-Fi and a smartphone.
They are making smart doors now for pets. Owners can control the MyQ Pet Door remotely. It includes live video streaming and two-way audio through the MyQ Pet Portal app.
Also offered is a special custom collar system that triggers the door. That is not going to work well at my house.
We use the stretchy safety collars for our indoor-outdoor cat. We should have named him Houdini because he can slip a collar faster than any pet I’ve seen. When neighbors started finding the lost collars around, it was nice that they returned them. But over the years, our cat lost so many that neighbors just started looping them over our front door handle, complete with tags and all.
Gone is the little flap device that swings back and forth with most pet doors. Instead, think Star Trek with horizontal sliding panels on every portal in the ship. Now you can have that for your dog or cat, except MyQ uses only one panel. Trust me, it is only a matter of time before someone paints one up to look like the Enterprise.
Looks better. Probably functions better and would save a lot of human effort. The downside has got to be the price which starts at $2,999. Yikes!
Chamberlain has struck up a deal with Kolbe Doors to offer them off the shelf as built-ins. Otherwise, one has to summon a technician who does the installation and cyber setup for no additional charge. Kolbe is said to offer a variety or color options, too.
The device is good for pets weighing as much as 90 pounds.
Boston Dynamics has long led the world in developing robotic creatures that perform like their flesh and blood counterparts. Take their $20,000 robot dog for instance. It runs up stairs, can’t be kicked over and can have all sorts or practical as well as nasty combat elements configured on its outside. They are all over YouTube. Just type in Boston Dynamics and most are stunned at how advanced these are.
Now, getting chased by a regular old dog is OK compared to being chased by a robot without a soul and interchangeable weaponry.
Do they use dog doors?
Charlie Powell is the public information officer for the Washington State University College of Veterinary Medicine, which provides this column as a community service. For questions or concerns about animals you’d like to read about, email cpowell@vetmed.wsu.edu.