Ready to make the jump to the more efficient heat pump

A desire for a more comfortable, affordable and sustainable home led us to heat pumps.

My wife and I purchased a small, 1920s house in Pullman about two years ago. While the home’s bones appeared sound, the facade looked a bit tumbledown with peeling paint. There were holes in the wall and the basement was dirty.

But it was a place we could afford as a middle-income couple in a competitive housing market. Not to mention it had a yard for our dog. Fortunately, we had the go-getter mentality of first-time homebuyers and were eager to get our hands dirty.

