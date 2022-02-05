Reality is richer than childhood dreams of houses and gardens

Whenever I pass by an old-fashioned clothesline, I think of my grandmother, clipping wet laundry onto the line with wooden pegs, so the clothes could dry in the sunshine. On my frequent walks through Moscow’s older neighborhoods, I look for other, more vivid reminders of my childhood in Aberdeen, Wash.: traditional houses from another era, suggesting stability and family roots. Storybook houses with steep roofs, small-paned windows, and roses spilling over an arbor. Craftsman homes with upstairs dormers and wide, welcoming porches. Houses I never entered and families I didn’t know, but whose stories I spun from childhood dreams.
When I was in eighth grade, my mom married a wonderful guy and made plans to move to the Seattle area with him, my brother and me. But I also had a deep bond with my grandmother in Aberdeen, and my mom allowed me to stay with her for my high school years. My grandma and I lived in a one-bedroom apartment above the garage of our family’s former home. The living room had knotty pine walls and a sleeping alcove for me. I saved my babysitting money and surprised my grandma with a room-size braided rug, which we laid over the linoleum floor. For our first Christmas in the apartment, I dragged a spindly evergreen home in the ever-present Aberdeen rain, and the two of us set it up, lighted and decorated, in our front window. Most days I came home from school several hours before my grandma, who cleaned rooms in the maternity ward of our local hospital. During those afternoons on my own. I studied, talked on the phone, wrote in my journal, and started preparations for our dinner. While we ate, my grandma asked about my schoolwork, club projects and plans with my friends — the friends who were girls. She conducted long, FBI-worthy interrogations about any boy who asked me out on a date. I can see her in my mind, a tiny woman in a flowered apron, sitting at our kitchen table and beaming as she read my English essay, marked with an ‘A’ grade in red pencil. We were a family of two, strong and deep-rooted.
I write often about home and family, and the joy and peace I find in my Church of Dirt and Flowers. Lee and I live in a lovely, traditional brick home, built in another era. The path to our front door begins at an arbor, where honeysuckle and roses bloom all summer. My grandma and I didn’t have room for even a small version of the garden I wished for in childhood, but she grew sweet peas and pansies in a small patch of dirt near the clothesline. Now, when the flowering season begins here in May, peonies, lilacs, hollyhocks, sweet peas, roses and phlox will bloom in my own gardens, just as I imagined them decades ago. Our family is, and always has been, our greatest blessing. When I was a little girl, I used my gift of imagination to romanticize my own reality. In the decades since then, reality itself has offered me all I’ve ever needed.
Craft Rozen has been feeding minced, moistened chicken breast to a still-frail Benjamin BadKitten. She is holding onto the hope that he will be with her for another season in the garden. Email her at scraftrose@aol.com