Pullman’s Adrien Ramella-Pezza has been making and filming videos for about five years and started up a production company, FilmStitch, as a way to turn his hobby into a career.
FilmStitch has posted videos to the company’s YouTube channel for the last four months, focusing on Washington State University sorority and fraternity recruitment and a new reality show — “PPD-College Hill.”
Still in its infancy, the show’s first season includes a brief trailer and four episodes, ranging in length from 4 to 11 minutes. The videos can be found at bit.ly/3yWYAxG.
The show follows Officer Garrett Willis of the Pullman Police Department as he does his nightly patrols on College Hill.
It covers a small slice of his weekend patrols and shows him interacting with the community and enforcing laws.
The College Hill Historic District is home to about 6,000 people, a mix of permanent residents and students as well as WSU fraternities and sororities.
The faces of residents are blurred in final versions of “PPD- College Hill” something Ramella-Pezza says is intentional.
He said they never aim to do a “gotcha” moment when filming. The videos are meant to be educational and even humorous.
“Reality shows in the past, I think a lot of them focus on shock value for entertainment like you’ll watch some high-adrenaline police chase or something like that,” Ramella-Pezza said. “So the hope of the show was to show some of the humor that goes on … to keep it lighthearted.”
Willis said when Ramella-Pezza first approached him with the idea, he thought it would be a cool idea. The show, for Willis, is a way to build more of a relationship with his community and to share it with those outside of College Hill.
Filming for the show is a passion project for Ramella-Pezza, who is pursuing a degree in business marketing at WSU, and each filming session works like a ride along, which Willis said is an opportunity for the public to come along with officers as they do a patrol for a night.
Ramella-Pezza does the filming for each episode and said at first the people he met were wary of the camera, but now that the episodes are coming out they’ve gotten more comfortable with it.
“It seems like people are really excited and like the content,” he said. “We’re not looking to get people in trouble or have them be afraid to be out and about.”