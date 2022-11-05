Pullman’s Adrien Ramella-Pezza has been making and filming videos for about five years and started up a production company, FilmStitch, as a way to turn his hobby into a career.

FilmStitch has posted videos to the company’s YouTube channel for the last four months, focusing on Washington State University sorority and fraternity recruitment and a new reality show — “PPD-College Hill.”

Still in its infancy, the show’s first season includes a brief trailer and four episodes, ranging in length from 4 to 11 minutes. The videos can be found at bit.ly/3yWYAxG.

