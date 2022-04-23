When Cameron Barton graduated from Genesee High School in 2018, he had his eyes set on studying music at Washington State University.
In three weeks, he graduates from WSU with a bachelor’s degree in music performance and a pair of prestigious awards for his efforts.
Barton recently received the Top Ten Seniors award in the Visual and Performing Arts from the university as well as the WSU President’s Award for Leadership.
Barton said the Top Seniors awards span a few categories like athletics, academics and community service, and are the result of faculty and staff nominations. The award is presented by the WSU Alumni Association. The President’s Award is given out to recognize students and organizations who contributed significantly to the campus.
Barton’s degree focused on piano, and after graduation he will go onto a teaching assistantship at the University of Arizona while he works towards a masters in music.
“I’m at a bittersweet moment where I’m looking forward to being done but … reflecting and enjoying the time that I’ve had on the campus as well as just being a student,” Barton said.
While at WSU, Barton has been part of a few organizations, like Allegro, a student organization which works to bring guest artists to campus for all students to enjoy. He is also the president of the Honors Student Advisory Council and has been part of the Honors College since he came to Pullman.
He has also completed and presented research on genre blending between contemporary and classical music. Barton said he’s presented this research at both the national and state level as part of the Music Teachers National Association.
When he started at WSU, he was one of the only pianists in his cohort of students and found upperclassmen to look up to.
“There were some very strong piano students who were upperclassmen, and I really looked at them as role models,” Barton said. “People who are very inspiring, musically knowledgeable, but also very sensitive to contemporary social issues.”
Barton said these students played a big part in his growth while at college and has stuck with him since. Barton has continued working to foster a sense of connection between music and those who hear it.
“I really just want to continue fostering a connection between the music that I play with very relevant issues, and talking about the very human context that exists around music,” Barton said. “It’s not just a form of entertainment, but it’s really something we can use for social discourse and also for understanding history and identity as well.”
Nelson can be reached at knelson@dnews.com.
ON THE WEB
Learn a little bit more about the WSU awards and about who joined Genesee’s Cameron Barton on the the list of winners:
WSU Alumni Association Top Ten Seniors: bit.ly/3Oy4mvG
WSU President’s Awards for Leadership: bit.ly/3xNjmQv