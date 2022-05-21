Why would you open an atlas? You have a geography question, or want to know where something is. Or maybe it’s just curiosity, you like maps, or you want to do some travel research.
Now, what is your connection to dust? Dust is a characteristic of every book in our house. And every counter or ledge, piece of furniture, stack of you-name-it, plant — in fact, every surface in the house, soft or hard — has a visible layer of dust. And then there’s the stuff tracked in or settled into all the carpets and flooring over the winter months. My reentry dust is added to the months of buildup before my departure, because eyesight isn’t as sharp in the dark of winter, correct?
This is totally a first world problem, I know. And it’s my punishment for getting to go away to Mexico for a few weeks: sleeveless attire, classrooms with open doors and windows, an unquestionably appropriate beer or margarita in the evening, and sleeping under only a sheet. (Please leave the fan on, too.)
Besides the full winter’s buildup everywhere now, a lot more awaits in my studio, since I left it in the throes of a grand scavenger hunt. Cupboards are open. The pingpong table and work counters, along with several stools and window benches are covered with all manner of containers and art supplies. I’d been hunting down beading supplies for a friend to take and donate to some Peruvian artists. Then, very short on time, I gathered up more supplies, gear and findings, to teach with, sell, or dispose of during my visit to Mexico, with proceeds going to a dog refuge from which I intended to adopt a new four-legged friend, since we had gone through a proper period of mourning after our first pup from Mexico died at the ripe old age of 13.
All of this preamble aside, today I was intending to write about another foray into professional organizing. It started before my trip. Since last fall, over many visits, I’d taken the lead in a behind-the-scenes reorganizing effort, for a nonprofit that had gone through a complete financial administrative overhaul.
I lead the effort to clear out and reorganize a busy workshop area on the main floor. Then the whole upper floor, for which “next to nonfunctional” might have been a fair description. Although the director had proven that, if necessary, one individual could indeed scoop out enough area to perform critical tasks.
The upstairs was otherwise chock full of stuff, a great deal of it belonging to previous users. Some of it was valuable and some not, some stuff needed careful examination or proper dispositioning, and some just needed additional muscle power to get out of there. There were untold decisions to be made, but fortunately not by me; I just help facilitate. I like collaborating and tossing ideas back and forth about how to reconfigure things and use newfound space to best advantage.
Yeah, I really enjoy the process, even if it’s sometimes 80% grunt labor. But photos and further reporting will have to wait, because before I write about that, I need to scoop guck, and clear some mighty piles of my own. I illustrate the story of the cobbler who can’t keep his own kids shod, or the house painter whose home is the one on the block most in need recoating.
I have to dust off my mental state, to resettle myself back home here, and get back to my own dusting, clearing, and Swedish Death Cleaning.
I’m a bit stuck at the moment. I think because downsizing, for example, my art supply accumulation is admitting that I might not be using it up after all. Why not? Well, maybe because life is short … mortality … all that stuff. Or am I just a tad depressed because I had to come back and put on turtlenecks and wool socks again? Whine, whine, whine. Geeze.
It’s clear I work better for other people than I do for myself. Sometimes I can’t see the forest for all the trees in my own yard — or is it the other way around? Anyway, there are so many other things I’d rather be doing than dusting and vacuuming up crud inside my own home, especially this time of year. But I guess I need to put some blinders on, stop getting distracted, and set the timer. I’ve proven I can usually trick myself into lasting two hours at any task, no matter how dreaded or odious. That usually kickstarts additional effort, and I always feel better afterward.
I’d also feel better if I could buy some help. Anyone know any good housecleaners? Warning: on top of the existing buildup, we now have some fresh doghair.
Leffingwell continues her quest to downsize without moving, dying, or sweating the small stuff.