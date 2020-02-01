Rehoming military working dogs after they’ve served

The U.S. Air Force wants to place military working dogs in private homes after they have served or if they have failed out in training.
Bravo. That beats a landfill or a rendering plant.
Previously, military dogs provided carte blanc to other countries was criticized in this column. I stand by that criticism. According to audits, no one seems to know or is willing to admit what happened to most of them after they were deployed.
On the one hand, the U.S. military values a trained, combat ready military working dog, referred to as an “asset,” at $85,000. And being an asset, they may get the needle if they outlive their usefulness or if the infirmities of age and combat result in their medical retirement.
It’s sort of like the films shot after the Vietnam War when helicopters were pushed off the decks of ships into the ocean, rather than hauling them back to the U.S. for cost accounting.
The simple mention that a branch of the services is willing to actively seek “rehoming” is reassuring. Certainly, there will be many willing to step up. The requirements for a new home are significant and the commitment is not without costs.
First off, consider the dog’s condition. Many of these dogs are pretty well beat up after their service. Knee injuries are said to be the single greatest cause for surgery for a military working dog. Many retire having had both knees go through cruciate ligament repairs or reconstructions.
Chronically painful arthritis in their neck, back and hips is common. And some have suffered severe combat injuries requiring trauma care.
The rehoming process takes time. On occasion it can happen almost immediately and at other times it can take as much as two years.
As for the elephant in the room — behavior — is this like the military selling bazookas and ammo to the public? No, it’s not like some would imagine. The dogs are screened for aggressiveness and how they will interact with other dogs, people and curious little kids. Only then do they enter the adoption pool.
Recipients can live anywhere in the U.S., but there are standard requirements. One must have a continuous enclosure made with a 6-foot chain-link fence. There can be no residents in the household younger than 5. Each recipient can own no more than three other dogs. And there must be a veterinarian of record and two references presented.
Interested readers can learn more about the program at this shortened web link: bit.ly/2u69a77, by email at mwd.adoptions@us.af.mil or by calling (210) 671-6766.
Is there an Arlington National Cemetery for military working dogs? Yes and no. The dogs can be buried in a certain section at the Arlington National Cemetery upon request and subsequent permission.
Some states have their own “Arlington for dogs,” where combat canines are buried with full military honors.
Many of these dogs were rehomed or remained with their original handler after that person left military service. The turnout and honors afforded these military members are as striking as they are for humans.
Regional public television is rerunning a documentary on the subject this week that readers may want to catch. “Canine Soldiers: The Militarization of Love” explores the intimate bond between military working dogs and their handlers. It is sometimes gut-wrenching and asks a basic question: Should humans to exploit the bond developed with military working dogs at the expense of the dogs?
Charlie Powell is the public information officer for the Washington State University College of Veterinary Medicine, which provides this column as a community service. For questions or concerns about animals you’d like to read about, email cpowell@vetmed.wsu.edu.