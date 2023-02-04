Religion brief

Pullman congregation announces interim minister
The Pullman Community Congregational United Church of Christ announced Gary Jewell will join the church as an interim minister and will preach at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday services at 525 NE Campus St., Pullman. Jewell is replaces Steve Van Kuiken, who left in January for a minister position in Ohio.
Jewell is based in Spokane and will be available for pastoral care and visitation during his interim appointment. He has served as a co-pastor at Shalom Mennonite and United Church of Christ in Spokane. Jewell is also the interim pastor at several churches in the area including Plymouth UCC in Colfax. For more information on the church visit pullmanucc.org.