Vacation Bible School registration open in Moscow
Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Moscow has opened Vacation Bible School registration for children entering kindergarten through fifth grade in the fall. The Vacation Bible School is scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon June 20-24. Children will participate in arts and crafts activities, singing, puppet shows and Bible encounters.
Registration can be done online at elutheran.church and space is limited. For questions contact youth@elutheran.church or call (208) 882-3915. Emmanuel Lutheran Church is located at 1036 W. A St. in Moscow. It is located up the hill from Tri-State Outfitters.
Christian Science Society welcomes speaker
The Christian Science Society in Moscow has scheduled James Shepherd, practitioner of Christian Science healing and speaker, to give a talk titled “Why Everyone is Needed” at 3 p.m. May 22 on the second floor of the 1912 Center, at 412 E. Third St., in Moscow.
The talk will discuss the life of Mary Baker Eddy, the founder of the Christain Science movement and explores the nature of God according to Christian Science. Shepherd will also explain how Chirstian Science is both Christain and scientific as described in Eddy’s book “Science and Health with Key to the Scripture.”
Shepherd has been a Chritian Science practitioner for years and is based in Eugene, Ore. He is also a member of the Christian Science Board of Lectureship.