DEARY — Not far from this little Latah County burg, in a clearing of white pine trees about 200 yards off the highway, stands a home that has no earthly business being here.

It was built in 1783 by a young veteran of the Revolutionary War. It was built before Deary was a town, before Idaho was a state, before this piece of land was even part of the United States.

It is the Augustus Peck House, and it has a fascinating story, all the way from its birth that coincided with the early days of the country to its current life as an Airbnb rental.

Tags

Recommended for you