Since the university cities are in a period of growth and concurrent home building, it might be nice to consider some things that make houses more pet friendly.

Recently, Bob Walsmith Jr., the 2022 president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors, published a piece on the subject in the local Independent newspaper. He justifies the following by stating: “Forty-three percent of pet owners say they’d move to accommodate their pet, according to a 2021 study from the National Association of Realtors. What’s more, 68% of pet owners surveyed by Realtor.com say they’d pass on an otherwise perfect home that didn’t meet theirpet’s needs.

Below, in the order he noted them, are Walsmith’s recommendations.

Recommended for you