Since the university cities are in a period of growth and concurrent home building, it might be nice to consider some things that make houses more pet friendly.
Recently, Bob Walsmith Jr., the 2022 president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors, published a piece on the subject in the local Independent newspaper. He justifies the following by stating: “Forty-three percent of pet owners say they’d move to accommodate their pet, according to a 2021 study from the National Association of Realtors. What’s more, 68% of pet owners surveyed by Realtor.com say they’d pass on an otherwise perfect home that didn’t meet theirpet’s needs.
Below, in the order he noted them, are Walsmith’s recommendations.
The top accommodation is to build in a pet bathing station. Especially if one has big dogs who need to romp in all seasons in all weather, this makes total sense. In our climates, something plumbed inside the man cave, the she shed, or the garage that includes hot water would be great.
Second, Walsmith recommends pet-proof flooring. I wince a little at that absolute description. I’d say pet-resistant flooring. Basically, no carpet since it soaks up pet waste and people nowadays really dislike carpeting. “Think tile, hardwood, terrazzo, cement, or laminate,” he wrote. The bad news is all those choices lack the traction and insulation older arthritic dogs may need to be comfortable.
The next recommendation is to consider built-in pet beds. Essentially, these can be built in many areas of a home. The problem with a built-in anything that is used a lot is it costs a lot more when it needs to be replaced.
Built-in pet gates come next. Brilliant, especially for the expecting family or a room where collectibles or antiques may be kept. They can be built-in like a pocket door even with a normal door in thesame room.
Outdoor ramps for people with physical challenges typically are built no steeper than a 1:12 slope. This will work for infirm pets, too. They can also prevent back and knee injuries in some breeds. Ramps can increase a home’s resale value to another market segment when you decide to leave.
An enclosed cat patio is another option. For much of our year climates here can allow a cat to have a private, attachedstructure.
A cat patio may help a feline indulge in a sort-of outside experience without it really being exposed to the dangers of predators, disease and cars.
He next recommends built-in pet doors. Again, brilliant. Built-ins can be much more durable and made to any size. In addition, they can be built to incorporate a home’s security when thehumans are away.
Finally, Walsmith recommends fencing in the yard. Amen, brother. A fenced yard provides a number of obvious benefits. Remember fences also make for good neighborhood relations.
I’ll add a couple of recommendations, too. We have just enough of a cat-owning fringe here that I suggest one consider kitty walkways in common areas. Built well, they can resemble decorative shelving.
Pet widows in fences. These are low-level holes in the fence with steel hardware cloth for the window. It won’t keep out disease though.
A pet latrine. These are deep holes in the ground lined with a plastic container and a low-level, foot-operated lid one can mow over safely. It works like a miniature outhouse and comes in various sizes. Over time, the perforated tank allows the waste to decompose and leach out into the surrounding soil.
A warning, though. I have not checked with local code agencies to determine the legality of doggy pit toilets.
Powell is the public information officer for the Washington State University College of Veterinary Medicine, which provides this column as a community service. For questions or concerns email cpowell@vetmed.wsu.edu.