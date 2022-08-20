Volunteer Joel Benjamin stirs the “World’s Largest Bowl of Lentil Chili” on Friday at the National Lentil Festival in Pullman. “I came back to see family and stir a pot of chili. … I always enjoy doing it,” Benjamin said. The festivities continue today, beginning with a fun run at 7:30 a.m. and wrapping up with a festival farewell at 5 p.m. Event times, locations and details are available at lentilfest.com/schedule-of-events.