Rene, Chaudhry wed in Purcellville, Va.

Jessica Rene and Rishan A.N. Chaudhry were married July 25 by Jessica’s childhood pastor, Dave Milam, at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church in Purcellville, Va.
Jessica, a graduate of Bridgewater College, is the daughter of Kent and Kestina Carneal of Purcellville. Rishan, a graduate of George Mason University, is the son of Asif and Charla Chaudhry, of Pullman.
The couple took a brief honeymoon to the Shenandoah Mountains and looks forward to hosting a party for family and friends in a COVID-19-free world.