Rene, Chaudhry wed in Purcellville, Va.

Jessica Rene and Richan A.N. Chaudhry

Jessica Rene and Rishan A.N. Chaudhry were married July 25 by Jessica’s childhood pastor, Dave Milam, at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church in Purcellville, Va.

Jessica, a graduate of Bridgewater College, is the daughter of Kent and Kestina Carneal of Purcellville. Rishan, a graduate of George Mason University, is the son of Asif and Charla Chaudhry, of Pullman.

The couple took a brief honeymoon to the Shenandoah Mountains and looks forward to hosting a party for family and friends in a COVID-19-free world.

