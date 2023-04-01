Imagine going out to your horse pasture here on the Palouse and you find the fence cut.

Your two horses are also missing, a common thing when fences are cut or go down. A search of the area over the next week finds the remains about a mile away.

In this part of the country, a dead horse’s remains probably means it was hit by a vehicle or was killed and partially consumed by a large carnivore. In some cases, they might have even been shot by some miscreant combining booze, guns, and gas to prowl rural areas looking for road signs to shoot.