The children of Roy Bartlett, of Pullman, will host a celebration for his 100th birthday starting at 2 p.m. Feb. 15.
Bartlett was born Feb. 19, 1920, in Latah, Wash., to Ferd and Nina Bartlett. He graduated from Latah High School in 1938.
He worked as a farmer in Benewah County, Idaho from 1942-85 and was an active community member of Tekoa, Wash., where he lived with his wife, Fern. Bartlette served as President of Tekoa Ambulance Association, an EMT in Tekoa and two terms on Tekoa School Board. He was a member of Tekoa Jaycee Club, Tekoa Grange and the Tekoa Slippery Gulch Celebration Committee.
Fern died in 2011.
He and his wife had two sons, Tim and Lynn, and a daughter, Monica Peters, as well as seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.