Sacred Heart Catholic Church will host a lasagna dinner and both a silent and live auction for families and community members. Proceeds go toward future parish building.
Auction admission is free beginning at 5 p.m. Oct. 26 in the Gladish Community and Cultural Center Gym, 115 NW State St., in Pullman.
Dinner will be served 5-7 p.m.. Cost is $8 for those 13 and older, free for children 12 and younger and $20 per family is purchased ahead online. Free childcare will be available 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Wine and beer will be served for $5 a glass.
Visit sacredheartpullman.org to purchase dinner tickets and see auction items.