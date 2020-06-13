Sanchez, Yockey to wed in September

Kendra Sanchez and TJ Yockey

Kendra Sanchez, of Moscow, and TJ Yockey, of Troy, are engaged to be married.

Sanchez, a teacher at the University of Idaho Children’s Center, is the daughter of Dick and Patty Sanchez of Moscow. She is a 2011 graduate of Moscow High School and 2016 graduate of the University of Idaho. She earned a degree in child development and family relations from UI.

Yockey is a maintenance worker with the city of Troy. He is the son of Tim and Sheree Yockey and a 2009 graduate of Troy High School.

The two plan to be married Sept. 12 in Troy.

