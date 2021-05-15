SCHOOL NEWS

n Genesee’s Cameron Barton has earned the Presser Award from the Washington State University School of Music. Barton, a junior at WSU, was chosen for his high level of academic and musical accomplishment for how he “embodies the qualities of leadership and citizenship,” according to the college.
Barton is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in piano performance with a minor in music technology.
n Sierra Norman of Albion earned a scholarship from the Idaho Irrigation Equipment Association. Norman was one of 38 students to earn part of $23,000 from the association.
n Alex Little of Colfax earned a master’s degree in clinical mental health counseling from the University of Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Ky.
n Jocelyn Meyer of Troy graduated with high distinction from the Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
n James Bledsoe of Pullman earned a master’s degree in education from Concordia University in Seward, Neb.