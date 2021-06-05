Tia Vierling, of Moscow, received a pair of awards at Colorado College’s recent honors convocation. Vierling won an Adelaide Bender Reville Prize for Creative Nonfiction (second place) and James Yaffe Prize for Fiction (honorable mention). The convocation was online May 11. Colorado College is in Colorado Springs, Colo.
Duncan Meyer, of Moscow, was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa. Students named to the list earned a grade-point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded coursework.
Montana State University in Bozeman, Mont., announced its undergraduate honor rolls for the 2021 spring semester. Named to the school’s dean’s list, which requires a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher, were Nichola Call, Asher Cousins, Conner Green, and Jenna Herzog, all of Pullman, and Caleb Berquist, of Lacrosse. Pullman’s Rose Hayes was named to the president’s list with a 4.0 GPA.
Four local students were honored for academic distinction for the spring semester at Whitman College in Walla Walla, Wash. The recognition is given to students who have earned a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher. Those honored included Joshua Gregg and Annalie Reed of Moscow, and Josephine Munch-Rotolo and Ethan Sellon, of Pullman.
Jocelyn Wiggin, of Moscow, was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Grove City College in Grove City, Pa. Students eligible for the honor have a grade-point average of 3.6-3.84.