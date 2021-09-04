Area students earn college scholarships
Innovia Foundation recently awarded more than $314,000 in scholarship to 124 students throughout eastern Washington and northern Idaho for the 2021-22 school year. The foundation manages more than 30 scholarship programs on behalf of donors.
Students who earned scholarships, followed by hometown or current school, college choice if available and amount of scholarship are: Ellie Tollett, St. John-Endicott, Gonzaga University, $1,300; Ethan Steel, St. John-Endicott, DigiPen Institute of Technology, $656, Lily Veith, Potlatch, Seattle Pacific University, $3,000; Benjamin Veith, Potlatch, Whitworth University, $2,000; Kari Largen, Colfax, $986; Hannah Buri, Colfax, $986; Lexi Booth, Colfax, $986; Keistyn York, Colfax, $986; Madison Roberts, Colfax, $930; Dustin Broeckel, Colfax, $930; Sidney Erquist, Colfax, $930; Perry Imler, Colfax, $930; Annalee Cox, Colfax, $930; Austin Jones, Palouse, Stanford University, $3,170; Jedidiah Wallen, Moscow, University of Idaho, $3,000; Ella Fountain, Moscow, Pomona College, $1,000; Emilia Fountain, Moscow, Pomona College, $1,000; Rylan Hogan, Kendrick, North Idaho College, $1,000.
n Moscow’s Nick Brown, a student at Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston, recently was awarded $4,500 scholarships from the PPG Foundation through the Collision Repair Education Foundation.