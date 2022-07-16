Moscow High student receives National Merit Scholarship
Moscow High School student Micah Wolbrecht was named an additional National Merit Scholar in July and joined the more than 2,600 recipients announced earlier in the year. Wolbrecht received a scholarship through the University of New Mexico with a probable career in mechanical engineering.
To compete for a National Merit Scholarship students take the preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test as a junior in high school and then if they are named a semifinalist students submit a scholarship application. This round of scholarships are college or university selected and can range from $500-$2,000 annually for four years of undergraduate study.
Northwest Farm Credit Service awards scholarships
The Northwest Farm Credit Service announced 23 Idaho students would receive $2,500 scholarships. Moscow students Narcisse Mubibya, Erin Daniels and Avelardo Vargas received diversity scholarships to the University of Idaho.
Diversity scholarships are awarded to high school seniors and current college students from underrepresented groups who are pursuing an agricultural or business related degree. The Northwest Farm Credit Service is a financial cooperative for services related to farmers, ranchers, agribusinesses, commercial fishing operations and others in Montana, Idaho, Oregon, Washington and Alaska. For more information visit northwestfcs.com.
MHS, Carroll College grad earns Fulbright Scholarship
Rachel Bechtel, a Moscow High School and Carroll College graduate, has received a Fulbright U.S. Student Program Award to begin her master’s degree at the University of Kent in Canterbury, England. Bechtel, beginning this fall, will study intellectual and developmentaldisabilities.
Bechtel graduated summa cum laude from Carroll College with a bachelor’s degree in psychology with a minor in Spanish. While in college she interned at Disability Rights Montana. The Fulbright Program offers grants to study, teach and conduct research for United States citizens to go abroad and for non-United Statescitizens to come to the United States.