— Maria Oluwabusayo Jaiyeola of Pullman has been named to the dean’s list for spring term 2021 at the University of North Georgia in Dahlonega, Ga.

— Officials at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, N.H., have released their president’s and dean’s lists for winter term 2021. Students from this region named to the list include: President’s list (3.7 GPA or higher): Chasity Barber of Troy; and James Glover and Daniel Stevens, both of Moscow.

— Officials at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City have released their dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester. Students from the region named to the list are Owen Bunzel of Moscow, and Holden Ellsworth and Payton Utzman of Pullman.

— Katherine Bloom from Pullman was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list (3.6 GPA or higher) at Westminster College in Fulton, Mo.

Honor roll

The following students were named to the honor roll at Lewis-Clark State College for the spring 2021 semester:

Presidents List (3.75 GPA or higher)

Genesee: Kyle D. Blankenbiller, McKenzie J. Bowey, Sidney R. Fountain, Jamie M. Hovey-Smith, Travis B. Schwenne, Molly E. Young

Juliaetta: Brayden M. Graves, Cody W. Poxleitner, Jeffrey A. Wing

Kendrick: Cassidy C. Lustig

Moscow: Rachell J. Amick, Grace A. Black, Camren J. Eventyr, Bradley T. Gilbert, Sydni N. Lewis, Jessica L. Roe, Tianna Thompson, Deborah Y. Wilson

Princeton: Phylicia C. Miller

Troy: Riley N. Hagenbaugh, Edwin S. Roth, Anna M. Steffens

Colfax: Bryan J. Rubin, Brianna Wright, Kierstyn L. York

Pullman: Emily A. Harris, Victoria M. Peyron, Amy R. Wright

Dean’s List (GPA of 3.25 to 3.749)

Deary: Dylan R. Anderson, Judy K. Goodson

Genesee: Mikacia R. Bartosz, Danielle A. Davis, Lisa M. Davis, Coy D. Stout, Megan A. Williams

Kendrick: Conley J. Ovnicek

Moscow: Jessica L. Arnett, Andrew L. Crossler, Zachary J. Cunningham, Wendy L. Eslick, Alyssa N. Hamburg, Andrea Hernandez Nunez, Aubrey R. Jacobs, Stocker A. Lloyd, Callie B. Lynch, Emily R. Mangini, Grace J. Mikolajczyk, Nolan R. Miller, Tobias C. Preston, Alex Riendeau, Alyssa L. Salerno, Mariah A. Suquet-Lyle, Terrie J. Taylor, Mathew Wallace

Potlatch: Kyndal J. Cessnun

Princeton: Jonissa B. Adams

Troy: Joshua S. Lay, David J. Phillis, Kyle W. Webber

Colfax: Gabriel E. Geier, Gavin R. Hammer

Pullman: William L. Luna

