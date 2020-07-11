LATAH COUNTY
Kappa Delta sorority, 514 W Sweet Ave., Moscow
Tuesday
Parmesan chicken, seasoned noodles, carrot, soup, salad bar and dessert bar
Thursday
French dip with au jus, tater tots, cole slaw, soup, salad bar and dessert bar*Meal sponsored by L-C Valley Healthcare Foundation
Lunch is $5 for seniors, $7 for nonseniors.
Because of the coronavirus outbreak, the Friendly Neighbors senior meal program continues in a limited fashion. To have a grab-and-go meal made for you to pick up at the Kappa Delta sorority at 514 W Sweet Avenue, call Bill Terrio at (208) 310-3779.
* Meal pickup has been relocated to the Kappa Delta sorority for the month of July due to 1912 Center regulations. Meal pickup will return to the 1912 center in August.