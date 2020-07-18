LATAH COUNTY

Kappa Delta sorority, 514 W Sweet Ave., Moscow

Tuesday

Veggie lasagna, garlic bread, peaches, soup, salad bar and dessert bar

Thursday

Chicken enchiladas, refried beans, Mexican rice, soup, salad bar and dessert bar

Lunch is $5 for seniors, $7 for nonseniors.

Because of the coronavirus outbreak, the Friendly Neighbors senior meal program continues in a limited fashion. To have a grab-and-go meal made for you to pick up at the Kappa Delta sorority at 514 W Sweet Ave., call Bill Terrio at (208) 310-3779.

*Meal pickup has been relocated to the Kappa Delta sorority for the month of July because of 1912 Center regulations. Meal pickup will return to the 1912 Center in August.

