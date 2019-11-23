LATAH COUNTY
1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow
Tuesday
Chicken Alfredo, carrots, breadsticks, split pea soup, fruit with salad bar and dessert bar.
No meal served Thanksgiving Day
Lunch is $5 for seniors, $7 for non-seniors.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
LATAH COUNTY
1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow
Tuesday
Chicken Alfredo, carrots, breadsticks, split pea soup, fruit with salad bar and dessert bar.
No meal served Thanksgiving Day
Lunch is $5 for seniors, $7 for non-seniors.