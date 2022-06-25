WHITMAN COUNTY

Pullman Senior Center, 190 SE Crestview St., Building B, North Entrance

Tuesday

Chef salad with tomato, ham, turkey, cucumber, cheese and hard boiled egg, roll with butter, cottage cheese with fruit

Friday

Pork roast, mashed potatoes with gravy, green salad, vegetables, birthday dessert

The Council on Aging in Whitman County provides in-person meals at Pullman Senior Center, 190 SE Crestview St., Building B, North Entrance. Meals are free to anyone older than 60. Meals can still be picked up for to-go at noon on the north side of the Senior Center at the lower-level entrance. No signup required.

LATAH COUNTY

1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow

Tuesday

Tater tot casserole with beef, peas and pearl onions, pineapple, whole wheat biscuit, soup, salad bar, dessert

Thursday

Pot roast, mashed potatoes with gravy, buttered peas, fruit cocktail, whole wheat roll, soup, salad bar, dessert

The Moscow Friendly Neighbors Senior Center is back to normal operations for meals. Soup available at 10:30 a.m., salad bar at 11:30 a.m., main entree at noon. Outside grab-and-go will no longer be provided.

