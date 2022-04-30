LATAH COUNTY
1912 Center, 412 E. 3rd St., Moscow
Tuesday
Whole grain spaghetti with meat sauce, french breadsticks, broccoli/cauliflower, fruit, soup, salad bar, dessert
Thursday
Cabbage rolls, whole wheat bread, wild rice, fruit, soup, salad bar, dessert
The Moscow Friendly Neighbors Senior Center is back to normal operations for meals. Soup available at 10:30 a.m., salad bar at 11:30 a.m., main entree at noon. Outside grab-and-go will no longer be provided.
WHITMAN COUNTY
Pullman Senior Center, 190 SE Crestview St., Building B, North Entrance
Tuesday
Fiesta taco salad (chips, cheese, olives, tomatoes, salsa, sour cream), sliced peaches, chocolate ‘earthquake’ cookies
Friday
Roasted turkey with gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, apricots, birthday dessert
The Council on Aging in Whitman County is cooking grab-and-go meals in the kitchen at Pullman Senior Center, 190 SE Crestview St., Building B, North Entrance.
Meals can be picked up at noon on the north side of the Senior Center at the lower-level entrance. Sign up for a to-go meal at the previous meal time. Once the COVID-19 situation has passed, normal operations will return for congregate meals and Pullman Senior Citizens Association activities.