LATAH COUNTY

1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow

Tuesday

Baked cod, couscous, carrot salad, whole wheat roll, fresh strawberries, soup, salad bar, dessert

Thursday

Italian sausage, sauerkraut, scalloped potatoes, whole wheat bread, soup, salad bar, dessert

The Moscow Friendly Neighbors Senior Center is back to normal operations for meals. Soup available at 10:30 a.m., salad bar at 11:30 a.m., main entree at noon. Outside grab-and-go will no longer be provided.

WHITMAN COUNTY

Pullman Senior Center, 190 SE Crestview St., Building B, North Entrance

Tuesday

Shepherd’s Pie, cabbage salad, fresh fruit, s’mores cookies

Friday

Oven-baked chicken, rice, grape and broccoli salad, dessert

The Council on Aging in Whitman County is back to providing in-person meals at Pullman Senior Center. Meals are free to anyone over the age of 60. Meals can still be picked up for to-go at noon on the north side of the Senior Center at the lower-level entrance; no sign up is required beforehand.

